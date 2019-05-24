Federal judge releases USC records in gynecologist lawsuit

FILE - This May 22, 2018 file photo shows the University of Southern California's Engemann Student Health Center in Los Angeles. USC records reveal experts who evaluated a campus gynecologist after years of complaints reported there was evidence he preyed on Asian students and had signs of "psychopathy." The Los Angeles Times reports the report was among records concerning Dr. George Tyndall made public Thursday, May 23, 2019, by a judge. AP Photo

University of Southern California records reveal medical experts hired to evaluate a campus gynecologist after years of complaints reported there was evidence he preyed on Asian students and had signs of "psychopathy."

The Los Angeles Times reports the confidential report was among USC records concerning Dr. George Tyndall that were made public Thursday by U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson at the newspaper's request.

The records are part of a class-action lawsuit by former patients against Tyndall and USC, following a Times investigation into claims of sexual abuse or harassment of patients by the gynecologist.

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed as a sex crimes investigation continues.

Tyndall was suspended in 2016, when the expert evaluation began, and he later left his post. He hasn't been charged and denies wrongdoing.