California National Guard to leave border, help stop fires

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 20014 file photo, firefighters clear brush as they battle the Colby Fire near Azusa, Calif. California is calling in the National Guard for the first time to help protect communities from wildfires like the one that destroyed much of the city of Paradise last fall. The state is pulling the troops away from President Donald Trump's border protection efforts in April 2019 and devoting them to fire protection, another area where the president has been critical of California officials. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo