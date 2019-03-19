Police: 2 killed in bus crash; charges pending for driver

This photo provided by Virginia State Police emergency responders at the scene after a charter bus overturned on an Interstate 95 exit near Kingwood, Va., Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Virginia State Police say in a statement that the Tao's Travel Inc. bus with 57 people aboard overturned on an Interstate 95 exit Tuesday in Prince George County. Police say that as the bus turned onto the exit, it ran off the left side and overturned. (Virginia State Police via AP) AP