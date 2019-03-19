Court lets Chicago cop’s sentence stand in teen’s shooting

FILE - In this Oct., 2018 file photo, Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke watches the prosecution's closing statements during his first degree murder trial for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. The Illinois Supreme Court has let stand a less than seven year prison sentence for a white Chicago police officer convicted of killing black teenager Laquan McDonald that some critics characterized as a slap on the wrist. A Tuesday, March 19, 2019 decision denies a bid by Illinois attorney general Kwame Raoul and a special prosecutor to re-sentence Jason Van Dyke. The February request focused on highly legalistic issues surrounding sentencing guidelines. Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File Antonio Perez