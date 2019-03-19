French minister attends memorial of Jewish school attack

FILE - In this March 19, 2012 file photo, a student, second from left, is flanked by an unidentified woman and police officers as they leave a Jewish school after a gunman opened fire in Toulouse, southwestern France. French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has attended a ceremony Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Toulouse to mark the 2012 attack on a Jewish school that killed four people amid a recent rise in anti-Semitic acts in France. Manu Blondeau, File AP Photo