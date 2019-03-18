Colombia: 1,000 Venezuelan forces crossed border since Feb.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, center right, who has declared himself interim president, poses for a photo with members of a coalition of opposition parties, and other civic groups after their meeting in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 18, 2019. After Guaido declared himself interim president in late Feb., Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has remained in power despite heavy pressure from the United States and other countries arrayed against him, managing to retain the loyalty of most of his military leaders. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo