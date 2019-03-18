US Navy won’t alter sail-bys at sea despite China maneuver

U.S. Vice Adm. Phillip Sawyer, commander of the U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet, gestures during an interview with a select group of journalists aboard the USS Blue Ridge, the U.S. 7th Fleet Flagship, while docked at Manila South Harbor in Manila, Philippines Monday, March 18, 2019. Sawyer told reporters in Manila Monday that Washington protested that "unprofessional behavior" by the Chinese ship, which maneuvered very close to the USS Decatur as the latter sailed closely by a Chinese-occupied island in the Spratlys in late September. Bullit Marquez AP Photo