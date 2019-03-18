Mozambique’s president says cyclone death toll may be 1,000

This image made available by International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Monday March 18, 2019, shows an aerial view from a helicopter of flooding in Beira, Mozambique. The Red Cross says that as much as 90 percent of Mozambique's central port city of Beira has been damaged or destroyed by tropical Cyclone Idai.

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) via AP Caroline Haga