Puerto Rico woman faces life in murder-for-hire of Canadian

FILE - This Sept. 24, 2015 file photo shows Aurea Vazquez Rijos, who was accused more than a decade ago of the murder of her wealthy husband, Canadian Adam Anhang, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Vazquez was found guilty of hiring a hit man to kill her husband more than a decade ago has been sentenced to life in prison. Vazquez cried as a federal judge issued the sentence Friday, March 15, 2019, and ordered that she be transferred to a prison in Fort Worth, Texas. El Vocero via AP File Carlos Giusti