Mississippi politicos feud over civil rights monument status

FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file photo, the home of civil rights leaders Medgar and Myrlie Evers, in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi home of a slain civil rights leader is becoming a national monument. President Donald Trump signed a bill Tuesday, March 11, 2019, establishing the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument in Jackson. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo