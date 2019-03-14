Suspect charged with ordering killing of Slovak reporter

FILE- In this Friday, March 16, 2018 file photo candles are placed in memory of slain journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova during a rally in Bratislava, Slovakia. On Thursday, March 14, 2019, Slovakia's police said they have charged a suspect with ordering the slaying of an investigative reporter and his fiancee, a case that brought down the Slovak government. Police didn't immediately name the suspect. Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova were shot dead in their home on Feb. 21 2018. Darko Vojinovic, File AP Photo