US Navy flagship visits Manila after sailing in disputed sea

The USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19), the U.S. 7th Fleet Flagship, is anchored off Manila Bay west of Manila, Philippines for a routine port call Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Capt. Eric Anduze, Commander of the USS Blue Ridge, renewed an American vow to "sail, fly and operate wherever the law allows us to" amid China's objection to U.S. military presence in the disputed South China Sea. Bullit Marquez AP Photo