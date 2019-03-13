Tennessee high court rules for reporter in defamation suit

In this Aug. 28, 2014 photo, Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk speaks in Nashville, Tenn. The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in favor of a Nashville television reporter sued for defamation by Funk. Tennessee’s fair report privilege protects reporters from defamation suits when they report fairly and accurately on an official action or proceeding. The court ruled there is no malice exception. The Tennessean via AP Sanford Myers