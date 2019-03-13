Judge orders accused Ohio vice officer held without bond

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Michelle Dalton shows her daughter, Donna Castleberry. Columbus vice squad Officer Andrew Mitchell forced women to have sex with him under threat of an arrest, pressured others to help cover up crimes, and lied to federal investigators when he said he'd never had sex with prostitutes, according to charges unveiled Monday, March 11, 2019. Mitchell has also been investigated by state authorities after police said he fatally shot Castleberry, who stabbed him in the hand while sitting in his unmarked police car. (Michelle Dalton via AP, File) Michelle Dalton AP