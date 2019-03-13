Nation & World

Judge orders accused Ohio vice officer held without bond

The Associated Press

March 13, 2019 03:35 PM

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Michelle Dalton shows her daughter, Donna Castleberry. Columbus vice squad Officer Andrew Mitchell forced women to have sex with him under threat of an arrest, pressured others to help cover up crimes, and lied to federal investigators when he said he'd never had sex with prostitutes, according to charges unveiled Monday, March 11, 2019. Mitchell has also been investigated by state authorities after police said he fatally shot Castleberry, who stabbed him in the hand while sitting in his unmarked police car. (Michelle Dalton via AP, File)
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Michelle Dalton shows her daughter, Donna Castleberry. Columbus vice squad Officer Andrew Mitchell forced women to have sex with him under threat of an arrest, pressured others to help cover up crimes, and lied to federal investigators when he said he'd never had sex with prostitutes, according to charges unveiled Monday, March 11, 2019. Mitchell has also been investigated by state authorities after police said he fatally shot Castleberry, who stabbed him in the hand while sitting in his unmarked police car. (Michelle Dalton via AP, File) Michelle Dalton AP
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Michelle Dalton shows her daughter, Donna Castleberry. Columbus vice squad Officer Andrew Mitchell forced women to have sex with him under threat of an arrest, pressured others to help cover up crimes, and lied to federal investigators when he said he'd never had sex with prostitutes, according to charges unveiled Monday, March 11, 2019. Mitchell has also been investigated by state authorities after police said he fatally shot Castleberry, who stabbed him in the hand while sitting in his unmarked police car. (Michelle Dalton via AP, File) Michelle Dalton AP
COLUMBUS, Ohio

A judge has ordered a vice squad officer in Ohio held without bail on charges of forcing women to have sex with him under threat of an arrest.

A federal indictment also accuses Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell of witness tampering and lying to federal agents when he said he'd never had sex with prostitutes.

Magistrate Judge Kimberly Jolson issued the continuing hold on Mitchell Wednesday in federal court in Columbus. The 55-year-old officer is set for formal arraignment next week. Defense attorney Mark Collins says Mitchell will plead not guilty.

Mitchell has also been investigated by state authorities but not yet charged after police said he fatally shot a prostitute who stabbed him in the hand while sitting in his unmarked police car.

  Comments  