Alaskan Native Pete Kaiser wins Iditarod sled dog race

FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, musher Peter Kaiser, of Bethel, Alaska, leads his team past spectators during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, in Anchorage, Alaska. Kaiser has become the latest Alaska Native to win the Iditarod dog sled race. Kaiser won the race for the first time early Wednesday, March 13, 2019, crossing the finish line in Nome after beating back a challenge from the defending champion, Norwegian musher Joar Ulsom. Rachel D'Oro, File AP Photo