Mayor’s racist text causes pain in Maine home to refugees

FILE - In this June 17, 2018, file photo, Jim Thompson, center, of Auburn, Maine, holds hands with Fowsia Musse, left, and Abdi Abdalla during a gathering to lessen rising ethnic tensions in Lewiston, Maine. Thompson's nephew, Donald Giusti, died from injuries he received when he was beaten near Kennedy Park in Lewiston the previous week. The city's mayor resigned on March 8, 2019, amid a controversy over his leaked emails and text messages, one of which included a racist remark. Sun Journal via AP, File Daryn Slover