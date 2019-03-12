China says Muslim ‘training’ centers will slowly disappear

Shohrat Zakir, chairman of China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, speaks during a group discussion meeting on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. China says heavily guarded internment camps for Muslims which it calls vocational training centers will "gradually disappear" if there comes a day that "society does not need" them. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo