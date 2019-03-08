Federal murder charges filed in death of Illinois deputy

An Illinois man faces federal murder charges in the shooting death of a sheriff's deputy that led to an hourslong standoff with police along an interstate.
Floyd E. Brown is scheduled to appear in court Monday in Rockford, where prosecutors say he fatally shot a deputy working with a U.S. Marshal's Service fugitive task force serving Brown an arrest warrant.
The Chicago Tribune reports Brown remained hospitalized Friday. Brown also faces first-degree murder charges in Winnebago County.
Brown is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner. Police say Brown then fled in a vehicle south before it crashed and the standoff began. It ended with Brown in custody.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Court documents show police found other firearms, weapons and ammunition in the hotel where Brown was staying.
Comments