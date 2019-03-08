House approves sweeping ethics, election overhaul package

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Democrats rally ahead of passage of H.R. 1, "The For the People Act," at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 8, 2019. Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., the bill's sponsor, stands behind Pelosi at left. The bill aims to expand voting rights, limit partisan gerrymandering, strengthen ethics rules, and limit the influence of private donor money in politics. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo