AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this March 4, 2019, photo, bus ushers leap as they pose for a group photo during a meeting one day ahead of the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. A year since removing any legal barrier to remaining China's leader for life, Xi Jinping appears firmly in charge, despite a slowing economy, an ongoing trade war with the U.S. and rumbles of discontent over his concentration of power. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo