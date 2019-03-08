Mahathir meets Philippine Muslim rebel chief-turned-governor

Moro Islamic Liberation Front rebel chairman Murad Ebrahim, right, flashes a peace sign as he is greeted at a hotel in metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Friday, March 8, 2019. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has met Murad, a Filipino Muslim rebel leader who has become a regional governor under a Malaysian-brokered peace deal, telling him while it's easier to shoot and kill than to develop a nation, prosperity can only happen in peace. Aaron Favila AP Photo