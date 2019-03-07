Queens DA Brown is resigning due to poor health

FILE- In this June 11, 2015 file photo, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York. The longtime New York City prosecutor and former judge who presided over the arraignment of "Son of Sam" killer David Berkowitz says he's resigning due to poor health. Brown said Thursday, March 7, 2019, that he has designated his chief assistant, John Ryan, to exercise his duties until his official resignation on June 1, 2019. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo