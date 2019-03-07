Inspired by #MeToo, Serbian woman speaks out and fights back

In this photo taken Saturday, March 2, 2019, Marija Lukic waits to speak during an anti-government protest in Belgrade, Serbia. Marija Lukic has repelled countless sexual advances by her employer and has 15,000 messages to prove it. Inspired by the women of the global #MeToo movement, Lukic has stood up against the most powerful man in her small home town in central Serbia and taken her accusations to court. For her struggle, Lukic has become a hero for many women in the Balkan nation who have suffered similar - or worse - ordeals but never dared fight back. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo