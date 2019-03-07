The Latest: French cardinal convicted of not reporting abuse

FILE - In this Jan.7, 2019 file photo, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin listens to his lawyers, Jean-Felix Luciani, 2nd right, and Andre Soulier, back to camera, as he attends the start his trial, in Lyon, central France. A French court on Thursday MARCH 7, 2019 is expected to acquit a cardinal and five other defendants accused of protecting a pedophile priest, but alleged victims say France's most important church sex abuse trial has at least allowed them to bring the affair into the open. Laurent Cipriani, File AP Photo