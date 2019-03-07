Thai court disbands political party for nominating princess

Leader of Thai Raksa Chart party Preechapol Pongpanich, center, leaves Thai Raksa Chart party to Constitutional Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Thailand's Constitutional Court expected to issue ruling on whether to dissolve the Thai Raksa Chart political party, less than three weeks before long-delayed elections. The Thai Raksa Chart Party has been threatened with dissolution for having nominated King Maha Vajiralongkorn's sister as its candidate for prime minister, an unprecedented move that the monarch declared was inappropriate and unconstitutional. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo