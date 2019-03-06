Nation & World

The Latest: Kansas governor’s schools plan clears hurdle

The Associated Press

March 06, 2019 03:42 PM

FILE - In this Feb 14, 2019 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ponders a question during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kansas lawmakers have hit the halfway point of their annual session and the GOP-dominated Legislature doesn't just appear to be slow-walking new Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's big initiatives. Despite Republican supermajorities, an income tax relief bill that GOP leaders consider an urgent priority hasn't cleared both chambers.
TOPEKA, Kan.

The Latest on the debate in Kansas over increasing funding for public schools (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's plan for increasing public education funding has cleared its first hurdle in the Legislature despite unexpected resistance from some local school districts.

A Senate committee on school funding approved Kelly's proposed increase of roughly $90 million a year on a voice vote Wednesday. The support for the Democratic governor's bill came from the committee's Republican majority and sent it to the full Senate for debate.

Kelly views her proposal as a simple way to comply with a Kansas Supreme Court mandate to boost education funding.

But fellow Democrats on the committee didn't support her plan after a coalition of 48 school districts withdrew its support. Those districts said a second look convinced them that the plan would not provide enough money to satisfy the court.

___

11:30 a.m.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is meeting unexpected resistance to her plan for boosting public education funding.

It's coming from local school districts that dropped their support for her proposal after a second look convinced them it wouldn't supply enough new money.

The Democratic governor touts her proposed increase of roughly $90 million a year as the simple answer to comply with a Kansas Supreme Court mandate on education funding.

She initially won over Schools for Fair Funding. It's a coalition of 48 school districts backing an ongoing lawsuit against the state that includes the four districts that sued in 2010.

But the group withdrew its support ahead of a Senate committee hearing Wednesday.

The group contends a further review showed Kelly's proposal would fall short of satisfying the court.

