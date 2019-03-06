Police: 2 males whose bodies found at lake knew each other

In this undated image made from a video by KWTV-DT, rescue crew recover a body near Lake Overholser in Oklahoma City, Okla. Authorities are trying to determine whether three bodies that have been discovered in or near an Oklahoma City-area lake in less than two weeks are connected. The body of 18-year-old Kelvin Perez-Lopez was pulled from Lake Overholser on Feb. 23. 2019. On March 2, the body of a teen or young adult was discovered along the lake's southernmost edge. That body has not been identified. The third body was discovered Tuesday in a wooded area near the lake. (KWTV-DT via AP) AP