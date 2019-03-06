Nation’s oldest black college has plan to address money woes

The nation's oldest historically black college, which has struggled with plummeting enrollment and financial woes, has announced a plan intended to balance the school's budget and lure new, top-tier students.
Cheyney University president Aaron Walton has outlined an ambitious fundraising campaign and sweeping changes to the school's business model.
At a news conference Tuesday, he vowed to balance the school's budget by June 30.
Among the revenue-generating plans is an environmental company's commitment to set up a new headquarters at Cheyney, and Thomas Jefferson University's plans to build a medical facility on the campus about 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
The announcements come weeks after the chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education told state senators that struggling Cheyney was likely to lose accreditation.
Comments