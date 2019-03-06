Venezuela orders German ambassador to leave the country

Venezuelan Congress President Juan Guaido, an opposition leader who has declared himself interim president, gives a news conference at the end of his meeting with leaders of public employee unions in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Guaido said police officials were among those at the meeting with state workers who rely heavily on government subsidies to get by in a country suffering from hyperinflation and shortages of food and other necessities. Fernando Llano AP Photo