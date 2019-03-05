Evacuations in California take place as storm approaches

This photo provided by KEYT-TV shows a damaged home Tuesday, March 5, 2019, more than a year after devastating floods hit this Montecito, Calif., neighborhood. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday ordered about 3,000 residents to evacuate ahead of a new storm expected to hit areas scarred by wildfires, including parts of Montecito hit by a disastrous debris flow just over a year ago. Residents of risk areas below the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire burn scars were told to leave their homes by 4 p.m. KEYT-TV via AP John Palminteri