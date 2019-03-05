AP Interview: Czech PM praises Trump ahead of meeting

Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis answers questions during an interview with The Associated Press, before his departure for official visit of The United States, in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday, Babis told The Associated Press the United States should now use its influence and position of a U.N. Security Council permanent member to help negotiate peace in Syria. Petr David Josek AP Photo