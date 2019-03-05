Red, white & blueprint: US biathlon forms plan to close gap

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2014, file photo, United States' Susan Dunklee shoots during the women's biathlon 7.5k sprint at the Winter Olympics in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. The Americans have never won an Olympic medal in biathlon. The organization for the sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting is trying to change that with a revamped blueprint. Gero Breloer, File AP Photo