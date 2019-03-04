Guaido returns to Venezuela and a new phase in campaign

Venezuelan Congress President Juan Guaido, an opposition leader who declared himself interim president, sings the national anthem during a rally demanding the resignation of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 4, 2019. The United States and about 50 other countries recognize Guaido as the rightful president of Venezuela, while Maduro says he is the target of a U.S.-backed coup plot. Fernando Llano AP Photo