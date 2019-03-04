Americans, Germans hold opposite views of nations’ relations

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2005 file photo, German and US flags flap in the wind in front of the castle in Mainz, Germany, ahead of the meeting between US President George W. Bush and German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder will meet here. A new survey released Monday March 4, 2019, shows Americans and Germans differ widely on their assessments of the state of relations between the two countries, but hold very similar views on international issues, including their support for NATO. Markus Schreiber, File AP Photo