Virginia AG says he wants to repair harm from blackface

In this Feb. 26, 2018 photo Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring attends a news conference near the White House in Washington. Herring says he's focused on repairing the damage he caused by recently revealing he wore blackface in college, but he hasn't ruled out a future run for governor. Herring made the comments Monday, March 4, 2019 during an interview on the The Kojo Nnamdi Show on WAMU in Washington. Andrew Harnik AP Photo