Police officer charged with illegally making, selling guns

In this March 1, 2019 photo provided by the New York State Police in Middletown, N.Y., New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police Sergeant Gregg Marinelli is shown. Marinelli, who was arrested at his Plattekill, N.Y. home on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, faces illegal arms manufacturing and sales charges as well as a charge of Hindering Prosecution. (New York State Police via AP) AP