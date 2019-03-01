The Latest: Pakistan says Indian shelling kills boy; 3 hurt

In this image made from video provided by PTV, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman walks to cross the border into India, in Wagah, Pakistan, Friday, March 1, 2019. Pakistani officials have handed an Indian pilot captured from a downed plane over to India at the border crossing at Wagah in a "gesture of peace" promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan amid a dramatic escalation with India this week over the disputed region of Kashmir. The pilot was expected to travel to New Delhi for a debriefing with top Indian officials about the time he spent captive. (PTV via AP)