Hardship overshadows Venezuela’s carnival season

A family from Caracas prepares food during a day trip to Camuri Chico beach in Vargas state, Venezuela, Friday, March 1, 2019. It’s carnival season in Venezuela, though many citizens are not in a mood to party, as the country is gripped by a political crisis that pits leader Nicolas Maduro against Juan Guaido, the opposition chief who was in Paraguay on Friday as part of a campaign to build international pressure on his rival to quit. Eduardo Verdugo AP Photo