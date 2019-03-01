Ukraine candidate urges talks to end conflict in east

FILE In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, Ukrainian comedian and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during his interview with The Associated Press, in Kiev, Ukraine. A comedian who is leading Ukraine's presidential election race has urged his supporters to propose candidates for top government jobs. Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who plays the nation's president in a popular TV series, called on his backers to suggest candidates for prime minister, foreign and defense ministers and other top officials. Efrem Lukatsky, FIle AP Photo