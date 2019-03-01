China urges lifting sanctions as part of US-N. Korea talks

In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, photo provided Friday, March 1, 2019, by the North Korean government, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, shake hands before their meeting at a hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. Korea News Service via AP Korean Central News Agency