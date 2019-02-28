Nation & World

AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

February 28, 2019 11:10 PM

In this Feb. 27, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump listens during a signing ceremony for commercial trade agreements with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong at the Presidential Palace, in Hanoi.
In this Feb. 27, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump listens during a signing ceremony for commercial trade agreements with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong at the Presidential Palace, in Hanoi. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo
In this Feb. 27, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump listens during a signing ceremony for commercial trade agreements with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong at the Presidential Palace, in Hanoi. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for their second-ever summit in Hanoi. The Vietnamese capital city rolled out the welcome mat for the leaders, creating a celebratory atmosphere for a meeting that ultimately ended without any new agreements.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Indian army soldiers secured the site of a helicopter that crashed amid fighting with rival Pakistan.

In Australia, the most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex abuse arrived at a Melbourne courthouse for his sentencing hearing.

South Koreans marched through the streets with torches and a military flight team put on show as the country marked the anniversary of a 1919 uprising against Japanese colonial rule.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

  Comments  