Science Says: People tend to believe informants like Cohen

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, reacts as he finishes a day of testimony to the House Oversight and Reform Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. While Cohen’s testimony Wednesday is an unusual case, psychologists say people tend to believe informants because we have a “truth bias.” Psychologists say we don’t like to think people lie and we like remorse. Research shows that jurors sometimes even disregard their own biases when presented with the testimony of an informant. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo