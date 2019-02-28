Mexico’s National Guard proposal goes to state legislatures

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives a press conference in Mexico City. Lopez Obrador said Thursday, Feb. 28, that wages should rise “but we shouldn’t create an atmosphere of labor instability.” He is now trying to close the Pandora’s box of wage demands he helped unleash when he doubled the minimum wage in border areas. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo