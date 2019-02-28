Gov.’s wife expresses regret after complaint of racist tour

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, second from right, and his wife Pam, right, talk with former Virginia Union University president, Rev. Claude Perkins, second from left, and his wife, Cheryl, left, at a breakfast for the Richmond 34 at the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The breakfast was for The Richmond 34 were a group of African Americans who defied segregation laws in the 1960's Steve Helber AP Photo