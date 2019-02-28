Potential juror yells ‘He is guilty,’ spends night in jail

In this Feb. 26, 2019, photo provided by the Hawaii Dept. of Public Safety shows Jacob Maldonado. Lawyers say a man called for possible jury duty in Hawaii shouted "he is guilty, he is guilty" outside a courtroom and ended up in jail himself. The lawyer representing Jacob Maldonado says his client had had a bad day when he made the outburst on Tuesday. Attorney Jason Burks says Maldonado took a "very improper approach" in an effort to get out of jury duty. (Hawaii Dept. of Public Safety via AP)