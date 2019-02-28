Sully the service dog has new role helping wounded vets

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2018 file photo, Sully, former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, pays his respect to President Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The 2-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, joined Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s dog program to help wounded veterans. Sully offered his paw as he was administered an oath streamed on Facebook to “support, comfort and cheer warriors and their families.” Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo