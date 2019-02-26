Ex-Muslim rebels now governing volatile Philippine region

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, file photo, Moro Islamic Liberation Front chairman Murad Ebrahim, right, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte flash peace signs following oath-taking ceremony for the creation of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) at the Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines. Former Muslim guerrillas took over governance of a poverty- and conflict-wracked Muslim autonomous region on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 under a peace deal partly aimed at combating Islamic State group-aligned militants in the southern Philippines. Ebrahim assumed leadership in a ceremony in Cotabato city of an 80-member transition authority dominated by his guerrilla group to govern a five-province region called Bangsamoro. Bullit Marquez AP Photo