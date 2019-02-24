Arkansas grapples with ethics cleanup amid federal probes

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2012, file photo, state Sen. Gilbert Baker, R-Conway, is seen at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock. Arkansas has had its share of notable corruption scandals over the years, but a flurry of recent cases has been eye-popping for even the most jaded veterans of the state’s politics. A federal grand jury in January indicted, Baker, a former state GOP chairman who served in the state Senate of conspiring to bribe an ex-judge who admitted to lowering a jury’s award in a negligence case in exchange for campaign contributions. Danny Johnston, File AP Photo