Police chief: Contacting ICE about former Marine was proper

A Michigan police chief says his department acted properly when it contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement following a former Marine's arrest, leading to a three-day stay in a detainment center.
The Grand Rapids Press reports Grand Rapids Interim Police Chief David Kiddle commented Friday following the completion of an internal affairs review of the case of Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, who was detained by ICE in December even though he's a U.S. citizen. He was released when an attorney provided ICE with documents showing his citizenship.
Kiddle says Ramos-Gomez set a fire at a hospital and accessed its helipad before being arrested, an incident that "met the criteria of a potential act of terrorism."
The American Civil Liberties Union says it was disappointed with the police position.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Comments