Sudan declares state of emergency, disbands Cabinet

FILE - In this July 9, 2018, file photo, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir attends a ceremony for Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. Sudan's President has declared a state of emergency on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, for a year and disbanded the government amid deadly protests. Al-Bashir — who seized power in a 1989 coup— also said Friday that for now he will not change the constitution to allow himself to seek a third term in office. Burhan Ozbilici, File AP Photo